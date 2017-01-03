Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner will s...

Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner will step down as publisher of the...

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Jared Kushner, President-elect Donald Trump's son-in-law, will step down as publisher of New York media publication the Observer now that he has accepted a job in Trump's administration. Kushner will "no longer have an ownership stake" in the Observer business or play any role in its affairs, the company said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gaining Income Real Estate Without Being an Agent 9 hr Clarksville Realtor 2
New agent 9 hr Clarksville Realtor 4
Realtage.com is a great way to find an agent (Mar '16) 9 hr Clarksville Realtor 3
Why Are Cash Real Estate Deals on the Rise? (Jun '14) 9 hr Clarksville Realtor 4
News Clarksville Homes For Sale drops 17.4% compared... 10 hr Clarksville Realtor 1
Renting a house (Oct '14) 10 hr Clarksville Realtor 4
News French Corner: Local Francophile community to r... (Jan '15) Sun Hazelwood 11
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,019 • Total comments across all topics: 277,788,674

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC