Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner will step down as publisher of the...
Jared Kushner, President-elect Donald Trump's son-in-law, will step down as publisher of New York media publication the Observer now that he has accepted a job in Trump's administration. Kushner will "no longer have an ownership stake" in the Observer business or play any role in its affairs, the company said.
