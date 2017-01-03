Trump Properties Now Terror Targets
Weeks away from the inauguration, a wrinkle intersects Donald Trump as president-elect and still leader of the Trump Organization - cities that are hosts to business-branded properties of his might be more susceptible to terror attacks, The Washington Post reported. Trump properties, especially hotels on foreign soil, could become prime targets for terrorists who want to kill as many people as possible - including Americans - and make the biggest splash possible.
