Trump plans for Scottish resort spark new conflicts concern

In this Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, file photo, President-elect Donald Trump gestures next to stacks of manila envelopes he says contain documents formalizing new business arrangements, while speaking during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. Trump has vowed his company will do "no new foreign deals" while he is president, but he left vague just how to define "new" and "deals."

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.