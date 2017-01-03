Trump Organization says it has no plans to build Buenos Aires tower
Jan 3 The Trump Organization has no plans to build in Buenos Aires, a spokeswoman told Reuters on Tuesday, ending speculation a new Trump office tower would soon appear near the landmark obelisk in the heart of Argentina's capital. The city government said in late November it had declined to authorize a permit to build an office tower linked to the U.S. president-elect, clarifying that developers would have to file new paperwork for it to be reconsidered.
