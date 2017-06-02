Trump Organization is $315M in debt
Donald Trump's filing with the Federal Election Commission during his campaign showed his company owes, at minimum, $315 million to 10 companies. A new Wall Street Journal report shows that debt had been sliced up and sold over the past five years.
