Trump has taken few steps to disentan...

Trump has taken few steps to disentangle from private empire

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Darien News-Review

File - In this Monday, Nov. 14, 2016 file photo, Jared Kushner, son-in-law of of President-elect Donald Trump walks from Trump Tower, in New York. Kushner is taking steps to distance himself from his sprawling New York real estate business, in what is the clearest sign yet he is planning to take a position in his father-in-law's administration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Oakmere Home Group Companies: Home Quality Review 3 hr donellaburchett 1
News French Corner: Local Francophile community to r... (Jan '15) 4 hr Hazelwood 11
News FBI investigates Realtor for mortgage fraud (Mar '08) Jan 6 Rahala 129
News Toronto area housing market caps $83-billion ye... Jan 5 Loads of Tax cash 1
Renting a house (Oct '14) Jan 4 SBaer 2
Renting with dogs (Jul '14) Jan 4 SBaer 2
Real Estate Law (Sep '15) Jan 4 SBaer 3
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,040 • Total comments across all topics: 277,737,849

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC