Trump D.C. Hotel Contractors Say They're Owed Millions
The Trump Organization spent $200 million to renovate the historic Old Post Office Building in Washington D.C., transforming it into the Trump International Hotel. But several companies say they haven't been fully paid for that work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.
