Traffic deaths increased for the seco...

Traffic deaths increased for the second year in a row

Safety experts issued a dire report in late 2016: After years of going down, traffic deaths in the U.S. were on track to dramatically increase from the year before-which was also a particularly deadly year. Now the final data is in, and the figure is even worse than the estimates.

Chicago, IL

