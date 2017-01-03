Toronto-area home sales sets record h...

Toronto-area home sales sets record high in 2016, average selling price soars

8 hrs ago

The Toronto Real Estate Board says the GTA's average home price soared to $730,472 last month, up 20 per cent from December 2015. The board says strong December sales volume helped make 2016 a record year for realtors in the Greater Toronto Area.

