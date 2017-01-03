This is How You Recruit the Best Real Estate Agents
As the American housing market continues to improve, real estate brokerages are trying to attract top real estate talent to handle business in 2017, a year that many housing analysts are predicting will be the best of the last 10 years. Excellent realtors hold the keys to real estate success.
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|French Corner: Local Francophile community to r... (Jan '15)
|Sun
|Hazelwood
|11
|FBI investigates Realtor for mortgage fraud (Mar '08)
|Jan 6
|Rahala
|129
|Toronto area housing market caps $83-billion ye...
|Jan 5
|Loads of Tax cash
|1
|Renting a house (Oct '14)
|Jan 4
|SBaer
|2
|Renting with dogs (Jul '14)
|Jan 4
|SBaer
|2
|Real Estate Law (Sep '15)
|Jan 4
|SBaer
|3
|get your ex back witihn 48hrs contact prophet.b... (Sep '13)
|Jan 3
|Shellmount
|5
