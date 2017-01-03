This 9% Yield Real Estate CEF Is Attractive
This article reviews a compelling, real estate CEF that offers a big 9.2% yield, will benefit as the sector rebounds, and currently trades at an attractive discount to its NAV. Income investors are often attracted to real estate securities because they offer big steady yields.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Comments
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FBI investigates Realtor for mortgage fraud (Mar '08)
|21 hr
|Rahala
|129
|Toronto area housing market caps $83-billion ye...
|Thu
|Loads of Tax cash
|1
|Renting a house (Oct '14)
|Jan 4
|SBaer
|2
|Renting with dogs (Jul '14)
|Jan 4
|SBaer
|2
|Real Estate Law (Sep '15)
|Jan 4
|SBaer
|3
|get your ex back witihn 48hrs contact prophet.b... (Sep '13)
|Jan 3
|Shellmount
|5
|West should look again (Oct '08)
|Jan 1
|Ralph lies
|12
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC