The week in real estate industry deals: January 9-13
While real estate agents chase leads and close deals on houses, there's another level of deal-making that takes place within the real estate industry: mergers, acquisitions, integrations and partnerships. We'll be recapping every week's noteworthy deals that didn't make it into print for your perusal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inman Real Estate News.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump recommits to border tax
|Fri
|berklee
|37
|New agent
|Fri
|BrookeWinn
|3
|The Latest: Mexico's president says no to payin...
|Jan 12
|tomin cali
|1
|Johnson Associates Announces Addition of Two Ne... (May '14)
|Jan 11
|loads 4 broker ow...
|8
|Renting a house (Oct '14)
|Jan 11
|BrookeWinn
|3
|French Corner: Local Francophile community to r... (Jan '15)
|Jan 8
|Hazelwood
|11
|FBI investigates Realtor for mortgage fraud (Mar '08)
|Jan 6
|Rahala
|129
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC