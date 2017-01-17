the Trump 5: Meet the offspring of President-elect Donald Trump
President Donald Trump has two sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, and a daughter, Ivanka, with first wife Ivana; a daughter, Tiffany, with second wife Marla Maples; and a 10-year-old son, Barron, with current wife Melania. Having grown up in the spotlight, his three eldest children managed to find success and happiness while sidestepping the usual celebrity kid drama.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New plaza's user fee shocks shoppers (Mar '09)
|Jan 18
|Sandy
|2
|Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12)
|Jan 17
|koko32
|254
|Trump recommits to border tax
|Jan 13
|berklee
|37
|New agent
|Jan 13
|BrookeWinn
|3
|The Latest: Mexico's president says no to payin...
|Jan 12
|tomin cali
|1
|Johnson Associates Announces Addition of Two Ne... (May '14)
|Jan 11
|loads 4 broker ow...
|8
|Renting a house (Oct '14)
|Jan 11
|BrookeWinn
|3
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC