The real estate agent's role - how has it changed?
Alan J. Heavens has been writing about real estate and home improvement for 27 of his 36 years at the Inquirer and for most of his 49 years as a reporter. Author of three books, he was "The Gadgeteer" on the Discovery Channel's Home Matters and president of the National Association of Real Estate Editors.
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FBI investigates Realtor for mortgage fraud (Mar '08)
|21 hr
|NoMoDanU
|127
|West should look again (Oct '08)
|Sun
|Ralph lies
|12
|What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16)
|Dec 30
|MARK FARKER
|5
|First tips of Beachwood Place mall fight came f...
|Dec 29
|acurate news
|1
|Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12)
|Dec 28
|vtop
|252
|French Corner: Local Francophile community to r... (Jan '15)
|Dec 21
|who in charge
|10
|Why Are Cash Real Estate Deals on the Rise? (Jun '14)
|Dec 21
|SBaer
|3
