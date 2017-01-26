The real cost of schools competing for students
On the surface, this competition is focused on things like sports, however at a deeper and much more significant level, the competition between schools is actually for students, and far more sinisterly, for the "right students". Because of this fact our educational community has become polarised.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southland Times.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Honeywell shuts Teterboro aviation plant (Mar '07)
|12 hr
|jameshickok
|42
|The Housing Market Explained in 3 Minutes
|Jan 26
|househuntaxtreme
|1
|New plaza's user fee shocks shoppers (Mar '09)
|Jan 18
|Sandy
|2
|Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12)
|Jan 17
|koko32
|254
|Trump recommits to border tax
|Jan 13
|berklee
|37
|New agent
|Jan 13
|BrookeWinn
|3
|The Latest: Mexico's president says no to payin...
|Jan 12
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC