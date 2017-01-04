The Long View: Why a tech crash could rattle NYC's real estate market
Observers have been predicting a tech crash for years now, but you won't hear many in New York's real estate industry openly fret about it. Most see it as something that matters to other people: real estate investors in San Francisco or Seattle and maybe WeWork's landlords.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Real Deal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Renting a house (Oct '14)
|12 hr
|SBaer
|2
|Renting with dogs (Jul '14)
|12 hr
|SBaer
|2
|Real Estate Law (Sep '15)
|13 hr
|SBaer
|3
|get your ex back witihn 48hrs contact prophet.b... (Sep '13)
|17 hr
|Shellmount
|5
|FBI investigates Realtor for mortgage fraud (Mar '08)
|Jan 1
|NoMoDanU
|127
|West should look again (Oct '08)
|Jan 1
|Ralph lies
|12
|What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16)
|Dec 30
|MARK FARKER
|5
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC