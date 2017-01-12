There are on the The Gazette story from 16 hrs ago, titled The Latest: Mexico's president says no to paying for wall. In it, The Gazette reports that:

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto says that "of course" his country will not pay for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. President-elect Donald Trump insists that Mexico will pay for the structure.

