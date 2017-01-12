The Latest: Mexico's president says n...

The Latest: Mexico's president says no to paying for wall

There are 1 comment on the The Gazette story from 16 hrs ago, titled The Latest: Mexico's president says no to paying for wall. In it, The Gazette reports that:

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto says that "of course" his country will not pay for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. President-elect Donald Trump insists that Mexico will pay for the structure.

tomin cali

#1 6 hrs ago
first trump already made pena out to be a fool,funny he waiting until trump was out of mexico before talking all his nonsense,kind of like a little kid who lost a fight then waits until the other kid is far away then starts talking crap again.

mexico will jump through any hoop trump puts out do to mexico always has their hands out to the USA. i can see their complaint though,just like most who you keep giving handouts too when you have to stop they get mad and claim you owe them though they have never contributed anything.

Chicago, IL

