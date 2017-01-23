The Hudson Gateway Association Of Realtors Elects First Black President
Botsoe is the first black president to be appointed to this position since the Association's inception in 1916 as the Westchester County Realty Board, according to an announcement. Prior to the merger with the former Rockland County Board of Realtors and Orange County Association of Realtors in 2012, RCBR elected its first black president, Bill Thorne, in 2011.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pelham Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New plaza's user fee shocks shoppers (Mar '09)
|Jan 18
|Sandy
|2
|Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12)
|Jan 17
|koko32
|254
|Trump recommits to border tax
|Jan 13
|berklee
|37
|New agent
|Jan 13
|BrookeWinn
|3
|The Latest: Mexico's president says no to payin...
|Jan 12
|tomin cali
|1
|Johnson Associates Announces Addition of Two Ne... (May '14)
|Jan 11
|loads 4 broker ow...
|8
|Renting a house (Oct '14)
|Jan 11
|BrookeWinn
|3
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC