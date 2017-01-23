The Hudson Gateway Association Of Rea...

The Hudson Gateway Association Of Realtors Elects First Black President

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Pelham Daily Voice

Botsoe is the first black president to be appointed to this position since the Association's inception in 1916 as the Westchester County Realty Board, according to an announcement. Prior to the merger with the former Rockland County Board of Realtors and Orange County Association of Realtors in 2012, RCBR elected its first black president, Bill Thorne, in 2011.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pelham Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New plaza's user fee shocks shoppers (Mar '09) Jan 18 Sandy 2
News Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12) Jan 17 koko32 254
News Trump recommits to border tax Jan 13 berklee 37
New agent Jan 13 BrookeWinn 3
News The Latest: Mexico's president says no to payin... Jan 12 tomin cali 1
News Johnson Associates Announces Addition of Two Ne... (May '14) Jan 11 loads 4 broker ow... 8
Renting a house (Oct '14) Jan 11 BrookeWinn 3
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,826 • Total comments across all topics: 278,204,570

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC