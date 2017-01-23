The Hudson Gateway Association Of Realtors Elects First Black President

Botsoe is the first black president to be appointed to this position since the Association's inception in 1916 as the Westchester County Realty Board, according to an announcement. Prior to the merger with the former Rockland County Board of Realtors and Orange County Association of Realtors in 2012, RCBR elected its first black president, Bill Thorne, in 2011.

