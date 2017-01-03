Terrorist targets: Trump's global hotels
Even before Donald Trump became president-elect, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for his name to be scrubbed from Istanbul's Trump Towers. Erdogan pinned his plea to Trump's Islamophobia, saying that the candidate "has no tolerance for Muslims in America."
