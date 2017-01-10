Strong evidence of problematic conditions persists in real estate market: CMHC
Canada's federal housing agency says strong evidence of problematic conditions continues to exist in the national housing market. Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation says the most prevalent issues it has observed in the 15 markets it monitors are overbuilding and overvaluation, which occurs when house prices outpace economic fundamentals such as income and population growth.
