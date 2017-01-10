Southern California sees a healthy in...

Southern California sees a healthy increase in pending home sales

13 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

Southern California saw the state's biggest year-over-year increase in pending home sales last month, according to a new report. The California Association of Realtors ' Market Pulse Survey shows that pending sales in Southern California rose 7.8 percent in December compared with the same period a year earlier.

