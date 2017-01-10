Southern California sees a healthy increase in pending home sales
Southern California saw the state's biggest year-over-year increase in pending home sales last month, according to a new report. The California Association of Realtors ' Market Pulse Survey shows that pending sales in Southern California rose 7.8 percent in December compared with the same period a year earlier.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Housing Market Explained in 3 Minutes
|11 hr
|househuntaxtreme
|1
|New plaza's user fee shocks shoppers (Mar '09)
|Jan 18
|Sandy
|2
|Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12)
|Jan 17
|koko32
|254
|Trump recommits to border tax
|Jan 13
|berklee
|37
|New agent
|Jan 13
|BrookeWinn
|3
|The Latest: Mexico's president says no to payin...
|Jan 12
|tomin cali
|1
|Johnson Associates Announces Addition of Two Ne... (May '14)
|Jan 11
|loads 4 broker ow...
|8
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC