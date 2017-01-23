Sales of single-family homes, median ...

Sales of single-family homes, median prices, up in 2016

Read more: The Wichita Eagle

The number of single-family homes sold in Massachusetts in 2016 was about 10 percent higher than the previous year according to two organizations that track the real estate market. The Warren Group reported Tuesday that the number of single-family homes sold last year was about 11 percent higher than in 2015, while the Massachusetts Association of Realtors said the number of homes sold was up almost 9 percent year over year.

Chicago, IL

