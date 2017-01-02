Reviving the American Dream(s): Reducing the Complexities of Real Estate and Business Ownership
To me, it means being able to create your own destiny, being able to go after whatever you want, and being able to achieve it through hard work. It means that the only person holding you back is you.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Natl. Relocation & Real Estate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FBI investigates Realtor for mortgage fraud (Mar '08)
|Sun
|NoMoDanU
|127
|West should look again (Oct '08)
|Sun
|Ralph lies
|12
|What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16)
|Dec 30
|MARK FARKER
|5
|First tips of Beachwood Place mall fight came f...
|Dec 29
|acurate news
|1
|Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12)
|Dec 28
|vtop
|252
|French Corner: Local Francophile community to r... (Jan '15)
|Dec 21
|who in charge
|10
|Why Are Cash Real Estate Deals on the Rise? (Jun '14)
|Dec 21
|SBaer
|3
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC