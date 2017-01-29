RESAAS Names Climb Real Estate 2016 M...

RESAAS Names Climb Real Estate 2016 Most Innovative Brokerage

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Natl. Relocation & Real Estate

Climb Real Estate recently received RESAAS' Real Estate Rockstar 2016 Most Innovative Brokerage award, the NRT LLC-owned company announced. The award distinguishes Climb Real Estate as a leader in innovation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Natl. Relocation & Real Estate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Honeywell shuts Teterboro aviation plant (Mar '07) 5 hr jameshickok 42
The Housing Market Explained in 3 Minutes Jan 26 househuntaxtreme 1
News New plaza's user fee shocks shoppers (Mar '09) Jan 18 Sandy 2
News Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12) Jan 17 koko32 254
News Trump recommits to border tax Jan 13 berklee 37
New agent Jan 13 BrookeWinn 3
News The Latest: Mexico's president says no to payin... Jan 12 tomin cali 1
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,309 • Total comments across all topics: 278,383,452

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC