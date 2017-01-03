Red hot 2016 for Chilliwack real estate should continue
While 2016 was a record year for real estate sales in the Chilliwack and District Real Estate Board , numbers for the last month of the year seem to point to a cooling. There were just 165 sales in December 2016 worth $63.9 million, which is down 27.9 per cent compared to the 229 sales worth $82.2 million in December 2015 and down from the 231 sales in November.
