Red hot 2016 for Chilliwack real esta...

Red hot 2016 for Chilliwack real estate should continue

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Lake Cowichan Gazette

While 2016 was a record year for real estate sales in the Chilliwack and District Real Estate Board , numbers for the last month of the year seem to point to a cooling. There were just 165 sales in December 2016 worth $63.9 million, which is down 27.9 per cent compared to the 229 sales worth $82.2 million in December 2015 and down from the 231 sales in November.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News FBI investigates Realtor for mortgage fraud (Mar '08) Fri Rahala 129
News Toronto area housing market caps $83-billion ye... Thu Loads of Tax cash 1
Renting a house (Oct '14) Jan 4 SBaer 2
Renting with dogs (Jul '14) Jan 4 SBaer 2
Real Estate Law (Sep '15) Jan 4 SBaer 3
get your ex back witihn 48hrs contact prophet.b... (Sep '13) Jan 3 Shellmount 5
News West should look again (Oct '08) Jan 1 Ralph lies 12
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,896 • Total comments across all topics: 277,685,497

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC