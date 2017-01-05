Realty Income Stock Climbed by 11% in 2016 -- Here's Why
When accounting for dividends, the stock's total return for the year was about 15%, making 2016 a pretty strong year for the company's investors. The real question should be: Why was Realty Income only up by 11% at the end of 2016? In fact, Realty Income peaked at more than $70 last year before a major pullback.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FBI investigates Realtor for mortgage fraud (Mar '08)
|14 hr
|Rahala
|129
|Toronto area housing market caps $83-billion ye...
|Thu
|Loads of Tax cash
|1
|Renting a house (Oct '14)
|Jan 4
|SBaer
|2
|Renting with dogs (Jul '14)
|Jan 4
|SBaer
|2
|Real Estate Law (Sep '15)
|Jan 4
|SBaer
|3
|get your ex back witihn 48hrs contact prophet.b... (Sep '13)
|Jan 3
|Shellmount
|5
|West should look again (Oct '08)
|Jan 1
|Ralph lies
|12
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC