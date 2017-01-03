Realtor group donates books to Peacemakers
One of the ways the local real estate agents have stepped up through their outreach committee program was supplying more than 200 books to Peacemakers of Rocky Mount, a nonprofit Christian community development organization serving the under-resourced area of South Rocky Mount with a mission to empower members of the community with the knowledge and skills necessary to lead successful and sustainable lives. Ann McCartney, executive director of the Rocky Mount Area Association of Realtors, said the realtors had learned about the various programs sponsored by Peacemakers after inviting Jesse Lewis, executive director of Peacemakers, to be a guest speaker at one of the realtors' meeting earlier this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FBI investigates Realtor for mortgage fraud (Mar '08)
|Sun
|NoMoDanU
|127
|West should look again (Oct '08)
|Sun
|Ralph lies
|12
|What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16)
|Dec 30
|MARK FARKER
|5
|First tips of Beachwood Place mall fight came f...
|Dec 29
|acurate news
|1
|Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12)
|Dec 28
|vtop
|252
|French Corner: Local Francophile community to r... (Jan '15)
|Dec 21
|who in charge
|10
|Why Are Cash Real Estate Deals on the Rise? (Jun '14)
|Dec 21
|SBaer
|3
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC