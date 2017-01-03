Realtor group donates books to Peacemakers

One of the ways the local real estate agents have stepped up through their outreach committee program was supplying more than 200 books to Peacemakers of Rocky Mount, a nonprofit Christian community development organization serving the under-resourced area of South Rocky Mount with a mission to empower members of the community with the knowledge and skills necessary to lead successful and sustainable lives. Ann McCartney, executive director of the Rocky Mount Area Association of Realtors, said the realtors had learned about the various programs sponsored by Peacemakers after inviting Jesse Lewis, executive director of Peacemakers, to be a guest speaker at one of the realtors' meeting earlier this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.