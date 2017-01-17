Real estate markets across Miami-Dade County steady
Brexit and the US elections were among factors that made 2016 a stable and steady - but not record-breaking - year in real estate markets across Miami-Dade County, observers say. "It was a relatively slow year," with some companies waiting until year's end to make major decisions, said Marc Miller, research manager for JLL.
