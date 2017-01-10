Real estate market shows steady recovery

Qatar's real estate prices have shown a steady recovery during the final quarter of 2016 compared to the previous quarter which witnessed a steady decline in the price index, after hitting a record low for the year in September 2016, official data show. According to Qatar Central Bank's updated data, country's real estate price index in December 2016 hit 279.1 points, showing a quarter-on-quarter growth of 4.6 percent compared to 266.8 points registered in September 2016, which was the lowest point for the year.

