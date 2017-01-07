Real estate market recap, January 2-6, 2017

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 4.20 percent with an average 0.5 point for the week ending January 5, 2017. Of the four component indices, the Jumbo MCAI saw the greatest increase in availability over the month , followed by the Conventional MCAI , the Government MCAI , and the Conforming MCAI .

