Real estate agents and agencies cleared following probe into quick-fire home sales in Mangere Bridge
A real estate industry watchdog has cleared agents and agencies of wrongdoing over their involvement in the initial sales of neighbouring Mangere Bridge properties, which were then repeatedly flipped over four days. The two Coronation Rd properties were sold a total of five times last August in the space of just four days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Housing Market Explained in 3 Minutes
|15 hr
|househuntaxtreme
|1
|New plaza's user fee shocks shoppers (Mar '09)
|Jan 18
|Sandy
|2
|Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12)
|Jan 17
|koko32
|254
|Trump recommits to border tax
|Jan 13
|berklee
|37
|New agent
|Jan 13
|BrookeWinn
|3
|The Latest: Mexico's president says no to payin...
|Jan 12
|tomin cali
|1
|Johnson Associates Announces Addition of Two Ne... (May '14)
|Jan 11
|loads 4 broker ow...
|8
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC