Real estate agents and agencies clear...

Real estate agents and agencies cleared following probe into quick-fire home sales in Mangere Bridge

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

A real estate industry watchdog has cleared agents and agencies of wrongdoing over their involvement in the initial sales of neighbouring Mangere Bridge properties, which were then repeatedly flipped over four days. The two Coronation Rd properties were sold a total of five times last August in the space of just four days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Housing Market Explained in 3 Minutes 15 hr househuntaxtreme 1
News New plaza's user fee shocks shoppers (Mar '09) Jan 18 Sandy 2
News Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12) Jan 17 koko32 254
News Trump recommits to border tax Jan 13 berklee 37
New agent Jan 13 BrookeWinn 3
News The Latest: Mexico's president says no to payin... Jan 12 tomin cali 1
News Johnson Associates Announces Addition of Two Ne... (May '14) Jan 11 loads 4 broker ow... 8
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,485 • Total comments across all topics: 278,303,957

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC