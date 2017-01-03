Real estate agent warns of 'lowball' ...

Real estate agent warns of 'lowball' offers targeting older homeowners

Read more: CBC News

Longtime residents are more likely to be the ones hit directly with 'lowball' offers, real estate agent Desmond Brown said. A real estate agent wants to warn potential sellers about a rise in what he calls "questionable tactics" from buyers trying to put in lowball offers before a property even hits the market.

Read more at CBC News.

