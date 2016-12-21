Real estate agent selling Tasmanian island says there's a Bass Strait boom
A man selling an island in Tasmania's north says there's a real estate boom going on in the Bass Strait. Ninth Island is on the market for almost $1.7 million dollars - a price the owner claims is modest, given that kind of money could buy an flat in Sydney or Melbourne.
