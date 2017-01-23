Real estate agent on meth charges, Tonya Spicer, breaks down in court
Tonya Maree Spicer, 47, and her husband Paul Anthony Spicer are on trial at Auckland District Court jointly charged with possessing methamphetamine for supply. Photo / 123RF An estate agent facing meth and perjury charges broke down in tears while adamantly denying she bought or used drugs.
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New plaza's user fee shocks shoppers (Mar '09)
|Jan 18
|Sandy
|2
|Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12)
|Jan 17
|koko32
|254
|Trump recommits to border tax
|Jan 13
|berklee
|37
|New agent
|Jan 13
|BrookeWinn
|3
|The Latest: Mexico's president says no to payin...
|Jan 12
|tomin cali
|1
|Johnson Associates Announces Addition of Two Ne... (May '14)
|Jan 11
|loads 4 broker ow...
|8
|Renting a house (Oct '14)
|Jan 11
|BrookeWinn
|3
