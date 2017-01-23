Real Estate agent charged with dealing meth and perjury

Paihia agent Tonya Maree Spicer and her husband Paul Anthony Spicer are jointly charged with possession of methamphetamine for supply. Photo / File An estate agent charged with dealing meth used coded language about "contracts" and "sale and purchase agreements" to discuss buying the Class-A drug from her supplier, then perjured herself in an affidavit, police allege.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.