Real estate agent charged in Omaha pickup slaying

Prosecutors have charged a man suspected of using his pickup to fatally run down an Omaha convenience store clerk earlier this month. Police arrested 45-year-old Dirk Blume Tuesday at the Omaha real estate office where he worked.

Chicago, IL

