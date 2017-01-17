Real estate agent charged in Omaha pickup slaying
Prosecutors have charged a man suspected of using his pickup to fatally run down an Omaha convenience store clerk earlier this month. Police arrested 45-year-old Dirk Blume Tuesday at the Omaha real estate office where he worked.
