Real estate agent accused of forgery

IAZ008>011-018-019-029-030-MNZ079-086>088-094>096-201130- /O.CON.KARX.FG.Y.0002.000000T0000Z-170120T1800Z/ MITCHELL-HOWARD-WINNESHIEK-ALLAMAKEE-FLOYD-CHICKASAW-FAYETTE- CLAYTON-WABASHA-DODGE-OLMSTED-WINONA-MOWER-FILLMORE-HOUSTON- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF...OSAGE...CRESCO...DECORAH...WAUKON... CHARLES CITY...NEW HAMPTON...OELWEIN...ELKADER...WABASHA... DODGE CENTER...ROCHESTER...WINONA...AUSTIN...PRESTON...CALEDONIA 924 PM CST THU JAN 19 2017 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY... * VISIBILITY...DROPPING TO 1/4 MILE OR LESS. * IMPACTS...SEVERELY REDUCED VISIBILITY AT TIMES IMPACTING TRAVEL. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING...SLOW DOWN... USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS...AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. && $$ CALEDONIA - An area real estate agent was ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.