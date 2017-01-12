Rare post-fire worker cottage in Old Town saved
We're not quite two full weeks into the new year, but Chicago can already claim one big preservation win. Last year, the owners of the Old Town cottage at 1639 N. North Park Avenue applied for a demolition permit, citing that the home was in dilapidated condition and did not fit in with the surrounding housing stock, Chicago Patterns says .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump recommits to border tax
|4 min
|davy
|36
|New agent
|16 hr
|BrookeWinn
|3
|The Latest: Mexico's president says no to payin...
|Thu
|tomin cali
|1
|Johnson Associates Announces Addition of Two Ne... (May '14)
|Jan 11
|loads 4 broker ow...
|8
|Renting a house (Oct '14)
|Jan 11
|BrookeWinn
|3
|French Corner: Local Francophile community to r... (Jan '15)
|Jan 8
|Hazelwood
|11
|FBI investigates Realtor for mortgage fraud (Mar '08)
|Jan 6
|Rahala
|129
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC