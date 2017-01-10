Prices up, sales brisk in Trump's South American tower
In recent weeks, the massive head shot of Donald Trump that greeted visitors to the Trump Tower Punta del Este "ultra exclusive" apartment project in this well-heeled South American beach destination vanished. The photo of Trump and his three adult children behind the marble counter in the vanilla-scented showroom also was taken down.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New plaza's user fee shocks shoppers (Mar '09)
|Jan 18
|Sandy
|2
|Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12)
|Jan 17
|koko32
|254
|Trump recommits to border tax
|Jan 13
|berklee
|37
|New agent
|Jan 13
|BrookeWinn
|3
|The Latest: Mexico's president says no to payin...
|Jan 12
|tomin cali
|1
|Johnson Associates Announces Addition of Two Ne... (May '14)
|Jan 11
|loads 4 broker ow...
|8
|Renting a house (Oct '14)
|Jan 11
|BrookeWinn
|3
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC