Pending Home Sales Rebound Despite Rise in Mortgage Rates
Contracts to buy previously owned homes rebounded last month as buyers adjusted to the recent jump in mortgage rates, according to figures released Monday from the National Association of Realtors in Washington. The pending home sales gauge rose 1.6% from previous month after falling 2.5% the prior month.
