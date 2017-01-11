Official: Trump briefed on potentiall...

Official: Trump briefed on potentially compromising report

18 hrs ago Read more: WWLP

Top intelligence officials last week told President-elect Donald Trump about an unsubstantiated report that Russia had compromising personal and financial information about him, a U.S. official says. The briefing about the document was first reported by CNN.

Chicago, IL

