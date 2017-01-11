Official: Trump briefed on potentially compromising report
Top intelligence officials last week told President-elect Donald Trump about an unsubstantiated report that Russia had compromising personal and financial information about him, a U.S. official says. The briefing about the document was first reported by CNN.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.
Comments
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump recommits to border tax
|1 hr
|gwww
|15
|Johnson Associates Announces Addition of Two Ne... (May '14)
|16 hr
|loads 4 broker ow...
|8
|Renting a house (Oct '14)
|17 hr
|BrookeWinn
|3
|French Corner: Local Francophile community to r... (Jan '15)
|Jan 8
|Hazelwood
|11
|FBI investigates Realtor for mortgage fraud (Mar '08)
|Jan 6
|Rahala
|129
|Toronto area housing market caps $83-billion ye...
|Jan 5
|Loads of Tax cash
|1
|Renting with dogs (Jul '14)
|Jan 4
|SBaer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC