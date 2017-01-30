North Oakland's Bushrod Neighborhood ...

North Oakland's Bushrod Neighborhood Named Hottest Real Estate Market In The Nation

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Sfist

A little-known subsection of Oakland called Bushrod , next to Temescal and on the Berkeley border west of Telegraph Avenue, was named by real estate site Redfin as the number one "hottest neighborhood of 2017," the first time that an Oakland neighborhood has made one of the site's "hottest" lists. They cite " soaring demand in late 2016 " particularly from San Francisco couples who had been renting in SF and looking to buy in Oakland or Berkeley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Honeywell shuts Teterboro aviation plant (Mar '07) Sun jameshickok 42
The Housing Market Explained in 3 Minutes Jan 26 househuntaxtreme 1
News New plaza's user fee shocks shoppers (Mar '09) Jan 18 Sandy 2
News Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12) Jan 17 koko32 254
News Trump recommits to border tax Jan 13 berklee 37
New agent Jan 13 BrookeWinn 3
News The Latest: Mexico's president says no to payin... Jan 12 tomin cali 1
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,905 • Total comments across all topics: 278,433,686

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC