North Oakland's Bushrod Neighborhood Named Hottest Real Estate Market In The Nation

A little-known subsection of Oakland called Bushrod , next to Temescal and on the Berkeley border west of Telegraph Avenue, was named by real estate site Redfin as the number one "hottest neighborhood of 2017," the first time that an Oakland neighborhood has made one of the site's "hottest" lists. They cite " soaring demand in late 2016 " particularly from San Francisco couples who had been renting in SF and looking to buy in Oakland or Berkeley.

