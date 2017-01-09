Next up for Plano's Legacy project? A 25-story apartment tower with pools, dog park, fire pits
Developers have taken the wraps of designs for a new residential high-rise to be construction in Plano's booming Legacy development. Trammell Crow Co.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gaining Income Real Estate Without Being an Agent
|5 hr
|Clarksville Realtor
|2
|New agent
|5 hr
|Clarksville Realtor
|4
|Realtage.com is a great way to find an agent (Mar '16)
|5 hr
|Clarksville Realtor
|3
|Why Are Cash Real Estate Deals on the Rise? (Jun '14)
|5 hr
|Clarksville Realtor
|4
|Clarksville Homes For Sale drops 17.4% compared...
|6 hr
|Clarksville Realtor
|1
|Renting a house (Oct '14)
|6 hr
|Clarksville Realtor
|4
|French Corner: Local Francophile community to r... (Jan '15)
|Sun
|Hazelwood
|11
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC