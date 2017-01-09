Next up for Plano's Legacy project? A...

Next up for Plano's Legacy project? A 25-story apartment tower with pools, dog park, fire pits

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Developers have taken the wraps of designs for a new residential high-rise to be construction in Plano's booming Legacy development. Trammell Crow Co.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gaining Income Real Estate Without Being an Agent 5 hr Clarksville Realtor 2
New agent 5 hr Clarksville Realtor 4
Realtage.com is a great way to find an agent (Mar '16) 5 hr Clarksville Realtor 3
Why Are Cash Real Estate Deals on the Rise? (Jun '14) 5 hr Clarksville Realtor 4
News Clarksville Homes For Sale drops 17.4% compared... 6 hr Clarksville Realtor 1
Renting a house (Oct '14) 6 hr Clarksville Realtor 4
News French Corner: Local Francophile community to r... (Jan '15) Sun Hazelwood 11
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,192 • Total comments across all topics: 277,782,644

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC