Miller leads Iowa's realtors
Cindy Miller, the new president of the Iowa Association of Realtors, poses for a portrait Tuesday in her Century 21 office in Burlington. Donald Trump was inaugurated Friday as the 45th president of the United States, while Cindy Miller started her presidency Nov. 11. Donald Trump was inaugurated Friday as the 45th president of the United States, while Cindy Miller started her presidency Nov. 11. A large part of being the president is being aware of changes in real estate, such as tax laws, and letting realtors across the state know of potential changes.
