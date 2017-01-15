Metro Denver's housing market developing a split personality, sending rents down and home prices up
Metro Denver's housing market could diverge in a big way this year, with apartment rent increases slowing to a crawl or even reversing, while home prices continue to race higher. Signs of cooling are strongest on the multifamily side, where a large number of high-end units are expected to hit the market this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump recommits to border tax
|Fri
|berklee
|37
|New agent
|Jan 13
|BrookeWinn
|3
|The Latest: Mexico's president says no to payin...
|Jan 12
|tomin cali
|1
|Johnson Associates Announces Addition of Two Ne... (May '14)
|Jan 11
|loads 4 broker ow...
|8
|Renting a house (Oct '14)
|Jan 11
|BrookeWinn
|3
|French Corner: Local Francophile community to r... (Jan '15)
|Jan 8
|Hazelwood
|11
|FBI investigates Realtor for mortgage fraud (Mar '08)
|Jan 6
|Rahala
|129
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC