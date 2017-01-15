Metro Denver's housing market develop...

Metro Denver's housing market developing a split personality, sending rents down and home prices up

Metro Denver's housing market could diverge in a big way this year, with apartment rent increases slowing to a crawl or even reversing, while home prices continue to race higher. Signs of cooling are strongest on the multifamily side, where a large number of high-end units are expected to hit the market this year.

