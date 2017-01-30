Meth charges: Crown sums up case against accused estate agent Tonya Spicer and husband
The Crown has set out its case against a real estate agent accused of dealing meth, saying the woman and her husband were "desperate" to source the drug from their dealer to share with "clients" in the Far North. Paihia agent Tonya Maree Spicer, 47, and Paul Anthony Spicer are on trial in Auckland District Court accused of possessing methamphetamine for supply.
