McGrath flags weak 2H on agent turnover

Real estate group McGrath has warned it is unlikely to meet analysts' full-year profit forecasts because it anticipates weaker second-half listing volumes following the departure of 36 sales agents. McGrath, which has not given earnings guidance this financial year, on Monday said that "uncharacteristically large agent churn" will make it hard to meet analyst forecasts of market share growth and listing volumes, or to maintain levels achieved in the first half of the 2017 financial year.

