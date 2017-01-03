Li Ka-Shing Sees Hong Kong Property P...

Li Ka-Shing Sees Hong Kong Property Prices Rising Amid Curbs

Hong Kong's richest man Li Ka-shing expects property prices in the city will rise "a little bit" this year, even as the government takes steps to cool the world's costliest real estate market. The government in November increased the stamp duty to 15 percent for all residential purchases, excluding first-time buyers who are permanent residents.

