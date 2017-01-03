Li Ka-Shing Sees Hong Kong Property Prices Rising Amid Curbs
Hong Kong's richest man Li Ka-shing expects property prices in the city will rise "a little bit" this year, even as the government takes steps to cool the world's costliest real estate market. The government in November increased the stamp duty to 15 percent for all residential purchases, excluding first-time buyers who are permanent residents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FBI investigates Realtor for mortgage fraud (Mar '08)
|18 hr
|Rahala
|129
|Toronto area housing market caps $83-billion ye...
|Thu
|Loads of Tax cash
|1
|Renting a house (Oct '14)
|Jan 4
|SBaer
|2
|Renting with dogs (Jul '14)
|Jan 4
|SBaer
|2
|Real Estate Law (Sep '15)
|Jan 4
|SBaer
|3
|get your ex back witihn 48hrs contact prophet.b... (Sep '13)
|Jan 3
|Shellmount
|5
|West should look again (Oct '08)
|Jan 1
|Ralph lies
|12
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC