Lack of homes on the market to drive Toronto real estate prices, realtors say

11 hrs ago Read more: Western Star

A lack of homes for sale is expected to drive Toronto's sizzling housing market to another year of double-digit price increases, the city's real estate board said Tuesday. The Toronto Real Estate Board said the average price for all types of housing is forecast to rise to about $825,000 - up from $730,472 in December and $729,922 for the 2016 calendar year.

