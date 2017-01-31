Lack of homes on the market to drive Toronto real estate prices, realtors say
A lack of homes for sale is expected to drive Toronto's sizzling housing market to another year of double-digit price increases, the city's real estate board said Tuesday. The Toronto Real Estate Board said the average price for all types of housing is forecast to rise to about $825,000 - up from $730,472 in December and $729,922 for the 2016 calendar year.
