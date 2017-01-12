Kingman man arrested in death of a mi...

Kingman man arrested in death of a missing real estate agent

12 hrs ago

A Kingman man is in custody in connection with the death of a real estate agent missing since June 2015. Kingman police say 61-year-old Alfredo Blanco was arrested Wednesday at a care facility in Youngtown on a first-degree murder warrant issued by the Mohave County Attorney's Office.

