Kingman man arrested in death of a missing real estate agent
A Kingman man is in custody in connection with the death of a real estate agent missing since June 2015. Kingman police say 61-year-old Alfredo Blanco was arrested Wednesday at a care facility in Youngtown on a first-degree murder warrant issued by the Mohave County Attorney's Office.
